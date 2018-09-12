Padres look to continue mastery over Mariners

The San Diego Padres have played the spoiler role to acclaim against the Seattle Mariners.

With Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory on Wil Myers’ tiebreaking double off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning, the Padres have won all three games between the teams this season.

“For us, it was a good team win. A lot of good guys did a lot of good things,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “Edwin Díaz, probably the best reliever in baseball, to step up and score off of him in the ninth inning was great.”

The Padres, who are in last place in the National League West, will go for a sweep of the two-game series and a sweep of the season series Wednesday afternoon at Safeco Field.

Myers has been a Mariners killer in his career, hitting .377 in 61 at-bats against them with seven doubles and two home runs.

Green also praised Myers for his defense at third base. He made a strong play and even stronger throw to end the seventh inning after the Mariners had runners at second and third with no outs and couldn’t score.

“For me, it was the best day I’ve seen from Wil in a while. The best hit probably all day was the line out to left field; that ball was crushed. Then the big hit of Díaz to win the game, of course. I was really pleased with what I saw. And at third base, he put in a lot of work, getting in early before anyone else was around. He did a lot of really nice things (Tuesday).”

The Mariners are still clinging to hope in the American League’s wild-card chase, but their chances are dimming by the day. Seattle is 8 1/2 games behind Oakland for the final playoff berth with 18 games remaining in the regular season.

The Mariners have scored just five runs in three games against the Padres this season. They were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position Tuesday and stranded nine on base — including three in the eighth inning. They also loaded the bases in the second before Dee Gordon grounded into an inning-ending double play.

“Situational hitting, we didn’t execute, and we didn’t get any big hits,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

The Padres might have lost Luis Urias, considered one of the second base prospects in baseball, for the rest of the season.

Urias pulled his left hamstring trying to beat out an infield grounder in the eighth inning and had to be helped off the field by Green and trainer Mark Rogow.

“I don’t think it looks particularly good, given the amount of time we have left in the season,” Green said. “We’ll see how he responds to treatment. Hopefully it’s nothing big, but he’s doubtful at this point in time.”

Padres rookie left-hander Joey Lucchesi (7-8, 3.59 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Mariners lefty Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.56).

Lucchesi beat the Mariners 8-3 on Aug. 29 in San Diego, allowing one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings while tying his career-high with nine strikeouts. LeBlanc is 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA in six career appearances against his former team, including one start. LeBlanc was a second-round pick of the Padres in 2006 and made his major league debut with them in 2008, staying in San Diego through 2011.