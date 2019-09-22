Padres look to break 3-game losing streak against Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-75, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (69-86, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (12-8, 4.20 ERA) Padres: Garrett Richards (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

LINE: Padres -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 30-39 against NL West opponents. The San Diego offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .273.

The Diamondbacks are 35-37 against division opponents. The Arizona offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .329. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Taylor Clarke earned his fifth victory and Abraham Almonte went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for Arizona. Matt Strahm registered his 10th loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 33 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Hosmer is 7-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 77 extra base hits and has 92 RBIs. Almonte is 5-for-12 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 1-9, .187 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back).