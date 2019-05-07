Padres in action against the Mets following Paddack’s solid performance

New York Mets (16-19, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (20-16, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (2-3, 5.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Padres: Cal Quantrill (2-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Padres are 9-10 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 53 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads the club with nine, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Mets are 9-11 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .418. The Padres won the last meeting 4-0. Chris Paddack earned his third victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Jacob deGrom took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 22 RBIs and is batting .281. Renfroe is 9-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

McNeil leads the Mets with 42 hits and is batting .350. Noah Syndergaard is 2-for-14 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: day-to-day (left forearm nerve), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).