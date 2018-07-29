Orioles’ rebuilding lineup awakening vs. Rays

BALTIMORE — Even though the Baltimore Orioles are starting a major rebuilding process, they seem to have found something they’ve been missing all season — offense.

The Orioles have scored 26 runs in the last two games, both of which they’ve won, and hope to continue their offensive success when they close their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday at Camden Yards.

Baltimore has relied heavily on homers for the past several seasons, and the Orioles continue doing that this year. The Orioles took the lead in Saturday’s 11-2 victory over Tampa Bay thanks to back-to-back homers from Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard.

But the Orioles also are doing a much better job of hitting with runners in scoring position. They went 8-for-16 in that department during Friday’s 15-5 rout and 5-for-10 on Saturday.

This comes during a time when Baltimore has told the public it is going to really work hard at rebuilding.

That is a task that will involve the entire organization.

“So now we have taken a step back,” said executive vice president Dan Duquette when speaking to fans before the game Saturday. “We said, ‘OK, we’re not going to try and do as much today with our major league payroll, but we’re going to put our resources into tomorrow. So, we’re redirecting those resources into (other places).”

The first part of all this is who to trade and which players the team will acquire. Baltimore did not make any moves Saturday but rumors continue swirling about players such as Adam Jones and Brad Brach — as well as some of the younger players like Kevin Gausman (the winning pitcher Saturday night), Jonathan Schoop or even Dylan Bundy.

Tampa Bay also made several moves this week, and one of the young pitchers the Rays acquired, Jalen Beeks, pitched for the first time Saturday. However, the Orioles roughed him up as Beeks gave up eight runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday that the Rays are considering offers for Chris Archer, who started and lost in Friday’s game. Archer is the team’s top pitcher and several teams are reportedly interested in him.

But the right-hander said he’s not worrying about the situation.

“The way I have chosen to handle it is (to) try and be as disconnected as possible,” he told the paper Saturday. “Trying to figure it out is literally impossible. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment with my teammates regardless of the situation.”

Yonny Chirinos (0-2, 3.78 ERA) was announced late Saturday as the Tampa Bay starter. This will be his first appearance versus the Orioles.

The right-hander last pitched Tuesday, taking the loss as the Yankees scored a 4-0 victory.

Bundy (6-9, 4.57) will start for the Orioles and received some help from Mother Nature in his last start. The right-hander allowed three homers in the first two innings as Boston took a 5-0 lead Wednesday but the rains came and washed it all away, forcing a postponement.

Bundy has a 2-3 career record versus the Rays along with an ERA of 6.00 and has struggled with giving up too many home runs too often.

The Rays (53-52) have dropped two in a row after winning the first game of this series.