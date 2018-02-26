Orioles, Pedro Alvarez agree on minor league contract

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) The Baltimore Orioles and designated hitter Pedro Alvarez have agreed on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

The 31-year-old former NL home run leader would receive a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would be able to earn up to $2 million more in performance bonuses. This is the third straight year Alvarez has signed with the Orioles and his second consecutive minor league deal.

Baltimore tried converting Alvarez to the outfield at Triple-A Norfolk last year, but the experiment was abandoned. He hit .313 with a home run and four RBIs in 14 games after a September recall.

Article continues below ...

Alvarez shared the NL lead with 36 homers for Pittsburgh in 2013, when he was an NL All-Star. He is a .238 hitter in eight seasons with Pittsburgh and the Orioles.

—

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball