Orioles in action against the Red Sox following Means’ strong showing

Boston Red Sox (17-19, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (0-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (0-4, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles are 9-10 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .301, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .380.

The Red Sox are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a mark of .379. The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. John Means secured his fourth victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Josh A. Smith registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 41 hits and has 14 RBIs. Villar is 10-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Martinez leads the Red Sox with 42 hits and is batting .321. Michael Chavis is 13-for-37 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (left elbow tendinitis), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (left knee sprain), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).