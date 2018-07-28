Orioles’ hitters hope to stay hot vs. Rays

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles showed some unusual offensive punch on Friday night, and they hope to find some of that again Saturday in the third game of the four-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards.

The Orioles’ offense has done better in stretches lately, and it came through big in a 15-5 victory on Friday. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who has been the subject of some recent trade rumors, homered in the victory on Friday night and now has hit a ball over the fence in five straight games.

He also has five consecutive multi-hit games — and even collected two RBI singles in the same inning, the seventh, when Baltimore scored eight times Friday. Adam Jones hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs and the Orioles went 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position, something they’ve struggled with all year.

Tampa Bay will go with their pitching-by-committee approach Saturday with Ryne Stanek (1-2, 1.86 ERA) set to open the game, with newly acquired Jalen Beeks coming on after that to pitch.

The Rays also used this approach in Thursday’s victory. Ryan Yarbrough got the win in that game and said, basically, what the Rays will be doing on Saturday.

“It’s kind of the cliche, but next man up,” Yarbrough told The Tampa Bay Times.

Stanek has faced the orioles five times in his career, including three times this season. He has a 2.45 ERA in those three games, and in his one start against Baltimore he allowed one hit and no runs in 1 2/3 innings in a May 26 game that the Ray won 5-1.

The Orioles are going to start right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.54). He has pitched well in several starts, but the offense continues to provide little support.

But home runs also have hurt Gausman as the right-hander has allowed 20 this season in 117 innings. He and Dylan Bundy both have experienced trouble in that area this year.

Gausman has a 6-6 career record versus the Rays with a 4.13 ERA in 16 appearances, inclding 14 starts. He is 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA in two starts against Tampa Bay this season.

With the trade deadline looming, the Orioles remain in a state of flux. They appear to be trying to move Jones and now-closer Brad Brach.

The Jones situation is tougher as he is a veteran and will be 33 next week. He also can veto any trade, whereas Manny Machado and Zach Britton, both stars who have been traded in recent days, couldn’t stop their deals. Machado went to the Dodgers and Britton is with the Yankees.

Jones said earlier this season that he’d like to play on a winning team and have a chance at a ring. But with the trade deadline coming Tuesday, all Jones can do is wait until the Orioles tell him something — one way or another.

“Until that happens? … ” Jones told The Baltimore Sun. “Until that happens, we shall see.”

The Rays also have made some moves in the last few days, trading away pitchers Nathan Eovaldi (to Boston) and Jonny Venters (to the Braves) as well as Matt Andriese (to Arizona). That’s how they got minor leaguers Michael Perez (a catcher, in the Arizona deal) and Beeks (in the Boston trade).

Perez got his first major league hit in Thursday’s win and could get more playing time if the team moves All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos.

There’s also some thought that Chris Archer’s start on Friday against the Orioles might have been his final one with Tampa Bay as a number of teams have interest in the right-hander.