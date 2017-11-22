Orioles get minor league pitcher Wade for bonus slot money

BALTIMORE (AP) The Orioles have acquired minor league pitcher Konner Wade from the Colorado Rockies for $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation.

Orioles vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette confirmed the deal Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Baltimore acquired outfielder Jaycob Brugman from Oakland for cash or a player to be named. Brugman made his big league debut in June with the Athletics and played in 48 games, batting .266 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

Wade was Colorado’s seventh-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was a reliever and starter over the last two seasons for Double-A Hartford. The 25-year-old is 29-35 with a 4.05 ERA over five minor league seasons. He has 354 strikeouts in 137 games.

Baltimore has traded all but $500,000 of its 2016-17 international bonus pool, which originally was $5.75 million, and has spent $340,000 on four prospects: Venezuelan outfielder Ricardo Castro ($150,000), Dominican shortstop Hector Vizcaino ($80,000), Dominican outfielder Josue Cruz ($80,000) and Dominican third baseman Oscar Olivares ($30,000).

Colorado’s pool total rose to $6.25 million for the signing period ending next June 15, of which $5.74 million has been spent.

Baltimore went 75-87 in 2017 and is seeking to improve its pitching after the staff had a collective 4.97 ERA.

