Orioles Davis calls it a season with record-low .168 average

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has evidently put an end to one of the worst seasons in major league history.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Friday that Davis likely won’t play in any of the Orioles’ final four games.

Davis isn’t injured. He’s just had enough of a miserable season that’s gotten worse down the stretch.

If he doesn’t play this weekend, Davis will finish with a .168 batting average, lowest by a qualifier in big league history. The previous record was .179, by Rob Deer in 1991 and Dan Uggla in 2013.

Davis lifted his batting average to .180 on Sept 5. Since then, he’s 1 for 37 with 20 strikeouts.

Approached by a reporter before Friday night’s game against Houston, Davis declined to comment.

Davis has 16 homers, 49 RBIs and 192 strikeouts in 128 games for a team that owns the worst record in the majors.

The two-time major league home run leader is in the midst of a seven-year, $161 million contract he signed after the 2015 season.