Orioles agree to terms with 16-year-old OF from Dominican

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with outfielder Isaac Bellony, a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic.

It’s a rare foray into the international market for the Orioles, who own the worst record in the majors and are in full rebuilding mode.

Born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Bellony will receive a $220,000 signing bonus.

Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette describes Bellony as “a switch-hitting center fielder with power, speed and a strong arm.”

Duquette says Bellony was recruited by several clubs.