Oakland visits Detroit, looks to build on Bassitt’s strong outing

Oakland Athletics (20-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-24, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (4-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tigers are 9-12 in home games. Detroit is slugging .371 as a unit. Dawel Lugo leads the club with a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Athletics are 6-15 on the road. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .316, good for fourth in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the lineup with a mark of .360. The Athletics won the last meeting 17-3. Chris Bassitt earned his second victory and Josh Phegley went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Oakland. Spencer Turnbull took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with three home runs and is slugging .298. Ronny Rodriguez has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 28 RBIs and is batting .236. Matt Olson is 8-for-37 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .198 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).