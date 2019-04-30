Oakland takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Boston

Oakland Athletics (14-17, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-17, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Brooks (2-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (2-3, 7.44 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Red Sox are 6-7 on their home turf. Boston has hit 30 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Mitch Moreland leads the team with seven, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Athletics are 4-9 on the road. Oakland has hit 42 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Khris Davis leads them with 10, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 16 RBIs and is batting .279. Michael Chavis is 8-for-28 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 15 extra base hits and has 20 RBIs. Marcus Semien is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Athletics Injuries: Lou Trivino: day-to-day (thumb), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).