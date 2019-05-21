Oakland Athletics to visit the Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics (23-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (25-21, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-1, 1.93 ERA, .92 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (2-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Chapman and the Athletics will take on Cleveland at Progressive Field.

The Indians are 14-9 in home games. Cleveland is slugging .365 as a unit. Jordan Luplow leads the club with a .508 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Athletics are 9-15 on the road. Oakland has hit 68 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Khris Davis leads the club with 12, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 46 hits and is batting .288. Jason Kipnis is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 49 hits and is batting .259. Matt Olson is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).