NL MVP Yelich out of lineup with lower back stiffness

MILWAUKEE (AP) — NL MVP Christian Yelich was out of Milwaukee’s lineup for the series opener against Colorado, a day after leaving a game because of lower back discomfort.

“That’s where we are at,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday night. “Obviously, we are going to be cautious. It’s a good sign that he feels a little bit better today and not worse. We’ll just take it day to day.”

Yelich exited Sunday’s game against the Mets in the fifth inning. The right fielder singled in the fourth and then injured his back on an attempted stolen base.

“We’ve missed about a week last June, with a lower back issue,” Counsell said. “He’s dealt with it before. He addressed it really well with what we call his pre-hab work. The work’s to prevent this stuff but it still creeps up on him.”

Yelich is tied with Cody Bellinger for the major league lead with 14 home runs. He is hitting .353 with 34 RBIs in 29 games.