Nimmo, Cabrera hit HRs in 9th, rally Mets past D-backs 5-3

PHOENIX (AP) For the first time in nearly two months, the New York Mets have won two in a row.

And they did it with style.

”The way we won,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said, ”is probably more significant than just getting a back-to-back win.”

Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera homered off Brad Boxberger in a four-run ninth inning and the Mets rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks led 3-1 entering the ninth and Boxberger (1-3), with his third blown save in 20 tries, struck out the first two batters.

Jose Reyes reached on a bunt single, which Boxberger said ”kind of threw the rhythm off.”

Reyes scored on Jose Bautista’s pinch-hit double that glanced off right fielder Jon Jay’s glove to cut the lead to 3-2. Nimmo, who doubled and scored in the first inning, followed with a two-run shot to right field to put New York ahead 4-3.

”When I came up to bat I was just looking to put the barrel on the ball. He’s on second base. A base hit ties it,” Nimmo said. ”For me, personally, and for this team, maybe we’ve been trying to do a little too much lately, so there I was just trying to get the barrel on the ball.

”I wasn’t trying to hit a home run, but I know now with my swing that if I get on the barrel and the launch angle is right, it will go.”

Cabrera’s solo shot made it 5-3.

”I have to make a better pitch to Nimmo,” Boxberger said. ”I pulled a changeup right into his barrel? I have to make a better pitch and then we wouldn’t be standing here.”

The Mets split the four-game series in Arizona and won consecutive games for the first time since May 20-21.

The Diamondbacks were 4-3 on the homestand with a frustrating conclusion.

”But that is what makes this game great,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. ”It is heartbreaking. It is rewarding. It is fulfilling and we experience all of those emotions and sometimes all in one game. When it ends like it did today, it is tough.”

Jeurys Familia (3-3), just off the disabled list, allowed a run in an inning of relief to get the victory.

Alex Avila reached to start the Arizona ninth when first baseman Dominic Smith dropped second baseman Cabrera’s throw for an error but Robert Gsellman retired the next three for his third save in seven tries.

Robert Gsellman pitched the ninth for his third save in seven tries.

Clay Buchholz and three Arizona relievers had shut down the Mets since the opening inning until the big rally.

David Peralta doubled in Arizona’s first run in the two-run fourth inning and made a diving grab in left field to rob Zack Wheeler of a hit to end the fifth. Jake Lamb’s bloop single in the eighth made it 3-1.

Buchholz went 5 2-3 innings, giving up a run and four hits.

Nimmo led off the game with a double, took third on a ground out and scored on Todd Frazier’s sacrifice fly to center.

New York won for only the third time in 15 games.

”It was really great to come back and get a win like that,” Callaway said. ”That’s something we were doing early on, which feels like three years ago.”

The announced crowd was a sellout of 47,900, second-largest at Chase Field this season behind 48,703 for the season opener.

TOSSED

Mets left-hander Jason Vargas was ejected from the dugout by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds in the bottom of the fourth inning. Vargas is scheduled to start Tuesday night at Colorado.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Familia had been sidelined since June 7 with a sore right shoulder. To make room, New York optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Diamondbacks: RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) made his fourth rehab start on Saturday night. He threw 6 2-3 scoreless innings for Class A Visalia against San Jose. Miller allowed three hits and struck out 10 with no walks. He threw 81 pitches, 56 strikes.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (4-2, 1.55 ERA) takes the mound for New York Monday night in the opener of a four-game series in Colorado. LHP Tyler Anderson (4-1, 4.48) starts for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks: Arizona heads to Anaheim for a two-game interleague series with the Angels. RHP Zack Greinke (5-5, 3.87) starts for the Diamondbacks in Monday night’s opener.