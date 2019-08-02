New York visits Pittsburgh after Wheeler’s strong outing

New York Mets (53-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (6-6, 4.32 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.77 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Pirates are 23-27 in home games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Mets have gone 25-35 away from home. New York has hit 154 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 34, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 64 extra base hits and is batting .283. Starling Marte is 14-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Alonso leads the Mets with 77 RBIs and is batting .254. Robinson Cano is 8-for-39 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .246 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 8-2, .219 batting average, 2.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Juan Lagares: day-to-day (illness), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).