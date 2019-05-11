New York tries for series sweep of Marlins

Miami Marlins (10-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (18-20, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York will sweep the series over Miami with a win.

The Mets are 12-8 against opponents from the NL East. New York has slugged .399 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Marlins are 4-13 on the road. Miami has slugged .311, last in the majors. Neil Walker leads the club with a .443 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits. The Mets won the last meeting 11-2. Zack Wheeler recorded his third victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Pablo Lopez took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 31 RBIs and is batting .270. Rosario is 12-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with five home runs and has 10 RBIs. Martin Prado is 9-for-35 with two doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .223 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 2-8, .201 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Mets Injuries: Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 10-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (hand).