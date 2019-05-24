New York takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Detroit

Detroit Tigers (18-29, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (24-25, third in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Gregory Soto (0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Mets are 13-8 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .319, led by J.D. Davis with a mark of .352.

The Tigers are 9-12 on the road. The Detroit pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.91, Matthew Boyd paces the staff with a mark of 3.11. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 16 home runs and is slugging .580. Davis is 8-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with four home runs and is batting .176. Miguel Cabrera is 10-for-28 with two doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Tigers: 1-9, .197 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck stiffness), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).