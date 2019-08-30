New York puts win streak on the line against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (77-56, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (88-47, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (10-9, 4.08 ERA) Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-8, 4.99 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -139; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Yankees are 49-20 on their home turf. New York ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .272 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .336.

The Athletics have gone 34-30 away from home. Oakland has hit 211 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the team with 30, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 31 home runs and is slugging .533. Aaron Judge is 16-for-44 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 30 home runs home runs and is slugging .528. Mark Canha is 15-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (groin), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Matt Chapman: (head).