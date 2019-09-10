New York hosts Arizona, aims to build on deGrom’s strong showing

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (73-70, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-4, 2.50 ERA) Mets: Zack Wheeler (10-7, 4.33 ERA)

LINE: Mets -125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts against Arizona.

The Mets are 39-29 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .327.

The Diamondbacks have gone 39-36 away from home. Arizona’s lineup has 207 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 33 homers. The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Jacob deGrom secured his ninth victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Merrill Kelly took his 14th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 77 extra base hits and is batting .270. Wilson Ramos is 13-for-32 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 72 extra base hits and has 91 RBIs. Josh Rojas is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .290 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (blister), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).