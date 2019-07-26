New York faces off against Boston in division matchup

New York Yankees (66-36, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-47, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (5-5, 4.20 ERA) Red Sox: Andrew Cashner (9-5, 4.19 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Boston and New York will play on Friday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 26-23 against AL East opponents. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .343, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .397.

The Yankees are 34-12 against AL East Division opponents. New York’s team on-base percentage of .342 is third in the American League. Luke Voit leads the lineup with an OBP of .389. The Red Sox won the last meeting 19-3. Rick Porcello earned his ninth victory and Bogaerts went 4-for-6 with two home runs and four RBIs for Boston. Masahiro Tanaka registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 81 RBIs and is batting .323. Bogaerts is 16-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 43 extra base hits and has 72 RBIs. Didi Gregorius is 14-for-34 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .306 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Michael Chavis: day-to-day (back).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Brett Gardner: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).