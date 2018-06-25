Neris returns to Phils bullpen, Ramos goes on DL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Demoted former closer Hector Neris has returned to the Philadelphia Phillies and righty Edubray Ramos has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Ramos has a right shoulder impingement. Neris was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley last week after the right-hander posted a 6.00 ERA in 30 appearances, going 1-3 with 10 saves in 13 tries.

The Phillies also sent infielder Mitch Walding to Lehigh Valley and reinstated Jesmuel Valentin from the paternity list before Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Article continues below ...

Ramos is 2-0 with a 1.24 ERA and one save in 33 appearances.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball