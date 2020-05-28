Nats star Ryan Zimmerman’s AP diary: Assure me we’ll be safe

<p> FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, as Chicago Cubs fans celebrate behind him, Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman (11) reacts after striking out in the tenth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington. With baseball on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, Zimmerman is offering his thoughts -- as told to AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich -- in a diary of sorts. In the eighth installment, Zimmerman discusses what his biggest concerns would be about resuming competition in 2020, starting with assurances about testing for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) </p>

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ryan Zimmerman is a two-time All-Star infielder who has played 15 years in the majors, all with the Washington Nationals. With baseball on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, Zimmerman is offering his thoughts — as told to AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich — in a diary of sorts. In the eighth installment, Zimmerman discusses what his biggest concerns would be about resuming competition in 2020, starting with assurances about testing for COVID-19.