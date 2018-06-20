Nationals aim to continue dominance over Orioles

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals will look to continue their domination of the Baltimore Orioles when they play the penultimate game of this season’s Beltway Series Wednesday night at Nationals Park.

Trea Turner went 4-for-4 with a homer, and Anthony Rendon drove in three runs as the Nationals rallied for a 9-7 win on Tuesday night. Washington has won six straight over Baltimore, including all four games this season.

Washington trailed 4-1 entering the fifth inning. Baltimore loaded the bases but scored only one run, that coming on Manny Machado’s double-play grounder. The Nationals loaded the bases and tied it with a four-run fifth and then won it with four in the seventh as Rendon’s two-run double put them ahead.

Article continues below ...

“This team is starting to become relentless and when you start doing that you put up runs late and that’s a good sign,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after his team collected 14 hits. “They kept pounding and pounding and pounding, had a couple of big innings there and scored some runs.”

Adam Eaton had two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals (39-32), who have outscored the Orioles by a combined 20-9.

Turner, moved down to the sixth spot in the lineup Tuesday night, homered in the second inning, added a pair of singles and ended his night with a double in the seventh.

“I feel like I’ve been getting decent pitches to hit, just fouling them off or missing them and today it kind of clicked for me,” he said. “I’ve been trying to make some adjustments and felt better.”

Baltimore (20-51) got two-run homers from Jace Peterson and Trey Mancini, and a solo shot from Joey Rickard.

“There were a lot of good at-bats and walks and we didn’t get too overanxious against their first pitcher, but we just weren’t able to stem the tide,” manager Buck Showalter said after the Orioles lost for the 17th time in 20 games.

Washington’s Gio Gonzalez (6-3, 3.01 ERA) opposes Andrew Cashner (2-8, 4.98) in the middle game of the three-game set.

After a solid first two months of the season, Gonzalez has slipped in June. In his last three starts he has given up 12 runs and 20 hits over 16 1/3 innings (6.61 ERA), though Washington won two of the three.

In his last start, he allowed five runs on nine hits over six-plus innings in a loss to Toronto. He allowed two home runs after giving up just five in his previous 13 starts this season.

Gonzalez is 2-6 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Orioles, though he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 6-0 win over Baltimore on May 28.

Manny Machado is 5-for-16 against Gonzalez, while Adam Jones is 7-for-32 and Mark Trumbo 4-for-20.

Cashner will be activated off the disabled list after missing 10 days due to lower back soreness. The 31-year-old right-hander will be looking to end a personal three-game losing streak, during which the Orioles have scored a total of three runs.

Last time out, Cashner gave up three runs on nine hits over six innings in a 5-1 loss at Toronto.

Cashner is 3-4 with a 4.04 ERA in 13 career games (eight starts) versus Washington.

Daniel Murphy is 6-for-12 against Cashner, Bryce Harper is 5-for-11, and Anthony Rendon is 5-for-12 with a homer.