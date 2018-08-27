Morales homers in 7th straight game as Jays fall to Phillies

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales became the seventh player in major league history to homer in at least seven consecutive games, going deep in the third inning of the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Morales hit a two-run shot off Vince Velasquez, his 21st homer of the season. He has a chance to equal the major league record of homers in eight consecutive games, shared by Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long and Don Mattingly.

Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana hit back-to-back home runs for Philadelphia. Maikel Franco and Wilson Ramos each had two-run shots as the Phillies avoided a three-game sweep.

Ramos had four hits. He singled in the first, doubled home a run in the second, singled in the sixth and homered off Tyler Clippard in the eighth, his 15th.

Velasquez (9-9) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings for the victory as Philadelphia won for the second time in eight games.

Marco Estrada (7-10) allowed five runs and seven hits in two-plus innings as Toronto’s winning streak ended at five.

RAYS 9, RED SOX 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell pitched two-hit ball over six innings and Tampa Bay won its eighth straight game, handing the major league-leading Red Sox their first sweep of the season.

Snell (16-5) allowed one run and struck out eight. He has given up no more than one earned run in 14 consecutive starts at home, and he has a 1.08 ERA in four outings against the Red Sox this year.

Boston (90-42) has lost six of eight and was outscored 24-5 in the three-game set.

Matt Duffy had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who completed their first undefeated homestand of more than one series. They won all seven games against Kansas City and Boston.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi (5-6), acquired from the Rays in a July 25 trade, dropped to 2-2 with Boston. He gave up six runs — five earned — and eight hits in four innings.

NATIONALS 15, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Trea Turner set off a lively dugout celebration after scoring a run that ended Washington’s 32-inning scoreless drought and then the Nationals really went wild at the plate, hammering New York.

The Nationals had been shut out in three straight games — for the first time since the team moved from Montreal to Washington in 2005 — before Juan Soto’s RBI groundout in the sixth.

Ahead 1-0, the Nats erupted for eight more runs in the eighth. Their biggest inning of the season featured homers by Adam Eaton and Wilmer Difo, and a three-run double by pinch-hitter Bryce Harper.

Mark Reynolds launched his sixth career grand slam to highlight a six-run ninth.

The lopsided win came with a cost, though, as reliever Kelvin Herrera was carted off the field with one out to go. He handled Jose Bautista’s grounder, but hurt the top of his left foot running to first base and hopped to the bag. Herrera was on crutches and wearing a boot after the game. The Nationals said they didn’t yet have an update on his injury.

Jefry Rodriguez (2-1) blanked the Mets on two singles for six innings.

Steven Matz (5-11) gave up one run and five hits over seven innings in his fifth start of the year against Washington.

INDIANS 12, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Kipnis hit an inside-the-park homer and finished with four RBIs, Edwin Encarnacion added a two-run shot and Cleveland beat Kansas City to snap a four-game skid.

Kipnis rounded the bases for his two-run homer in the ninth inning, when his high flyball to right field bounced off the top of the wall and into no-man’s land. It was his second career inside-the-park job and the second for the Indians this year.

Shane Bieber (8-2) allowed four runs for Cleveland on homers by Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez and Lucas Duda. He departed after allowing six hits and striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

The AL Central-leading Indians improved to 10-1 this season when facing a series sweep.

Right-hander Jorge Lopez (0-4) allowed five runs, all in the fourth inning, on five hits and three walks for Kansas City.

CUBS 9, REDS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks allowed two hits in seven innings, David Bote and Kyle Schwarber homered and Chicago beat Cincinnati to complete a four-game sweep.

Jason Heyward went 4 for 4 with a triple and drove in two runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. Bote added two hits and three RBIs.

Hendricks (10-10) struck out five and walked one. He has given up two runs in his last 14 innings.

Tucker Barnhart had two hits for the last-place Reds, who have dropped five straight and been shut out nine times.

The Cubs have homered in a season-high 11 straight games and won five straight.

Hendricks was lifted for a pinch-hitter after throwing 98 pitches. Randy Rosario worked the final two innings to complete the three-hitter.

Homer Bailey (1-12) allowed six runs — three earned — and eight hits in five innings to remain winless since May 12. The Reds have lost 17 of his 18 starts.

CARDINALS 12, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Matt Carpenter tied a St. Louis record with four doubles, pitcher Austin Gomber had a two-run infield single in a six-run first inning, and the Cardinals routed Colorado.

Carpenter matched a franchise mark that Joe “Ducky” Medwick set on Aug. 4, 1937, against the Boston Bees (now Braves). Carpenter doubled twice in the first, had another in the third and lined his fourth in the seventh on a day when St. Louis pounded out 16 hits. The first baseman wound up 4 for 5 with two RBIs.

Gomber threw six efficient innings and the Cardinals took two of three from the Rockies in a series between NL playoff contenders.

Anderson (6-7) was booed as he walked off the mound after allowing six runs and getting just two outs. He was replaced by Chad Bettis.

Wearing “Big G” on the back of his uniform as part of Players’ Weekend, Gomber (4-0) allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits to become the first left-handed Cardinals starter to win at Coors Field since Kent Mercker on July 24, 1999.

ATHLETICS 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman homered twice, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs with a homer and double, and Oakland’s bullpen preserved an effective outing by call-up Chris Bassitt in a 6-2 victory over Minnesota.

Oakland maintained at least a four-game advantage for the second wild card spot over Seattle. The A’s open a three-game series Monday at AL West-leading Houston.

Chapman homered in the first and then opened the seventh with his 20th homer. Lowrie followed with his 21st homer to put Oakland up 6-2.

Bassitt, called up Sunday from Triple-A Nashville for the sixth time this season, allowed one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings .Ryan Buchter (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory.

Jose Berrios (11-9) allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Kevin Gausman and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, and Atlanta beat Miami despite an ongoing offensive slump.

The Braves earned a split even though they scored just seven earned runs in the four-game series. The NL East leaders finished 14-5 against last-place Miami this year.

Gausman (4-1) pitched five innings before departing for a pinch hitter. The right-hander won his fourth start in a row and has an ERA of 1.69 in five outings since Braves acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles on July 31.

Braves starters compiled an ERA of 0.63 for the week.

The Marlins‘ first hit was a third-inning single by pitcher Pablo Lopez, and Derek Dietrich singled with two out in the ninth. Miami managed four runs and 16 hits in the series.

Atlanta wasn’t much more productive, totaling one run in a 27-inning stretch before scoring in the sixth against Lopez (2-4).

ASTROS 3, ANGELS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Framber Valdez gave up one run over five innings in his first career start, and Houston beat Los Angeles for its fifth straight win.

The Astros improved to 47-21 on the road, including an 18-5 mark in California.

Valdez (2-0) struck out three while allowing two hits and three walks in his first career start, making his case for the spot in Houston’s rotation left vacant because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s forearm injury.

Carlos Correa had two RBIs on a line-drive single to center field with the bases loaded in the third inning that put the Astros in front 2-0. Marwin Gonzalez made it 3-0 with a base hit through the gap at first to score Alex Bregman.

Roberto Osuna earned his second save with the Astros and 11th of the season, striking out pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani to end the game after hitting Francisco Arcia with a two-out pitch.

Felix Pena (1-4) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks in six innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARINERS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 30th homer, Zack Greinke won for the first time in almost a month and Arizona avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of Seattle.

With the victory and Colorado’s 12-3 loss to St. Louis, the Diamondbacks were back alone in first place in the NL West.

Goldschmidt’s three-run shot off Mike Leake (8-8) punctuated a five-run third inning for the Diamondbacks, who bounced back from blowing a two-run lead in the ninth Saturday night and losing in 10 innings.

Brad Boxberger, who blew the save Saturday night, walked pinch-hitter Nelson Cruz to load the bases in the ninth. But Mitch Haniger lined out sharply to third and Robinson Cano bounced into a double play to give Boxberger his 29th save in 35 tries.

Greinke (13-8) gave up an unearned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.

DODGERS 7, PADRES 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner drove in five runs while Manny Machado put Los Angeles ahead with a two-run homer, and the Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-1) gave up 11 hits in his 5 2/3 innings, but held the Padres to two runs.

The Padres gave left-hander Robbie Erlin (3-4) the early lead with a solo home run from Franmil Reyes in the second and Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single in the third.

Turner tied it up with a two-run double in the fifth. Machado added his 31st home run of the season, and his seventh in 35 games with the Dodgers. Machado had a three-run homer Saturday.

The victory kept the third-place Dodgers 2½ games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Moustakas and Manny Piña each hit a two-run homer in the third inning, Jonathan Schoop went deep in the seventh and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

The Brewers rocked Chris Archer (4-7) for six runs and six hits in the third. Schoop homered in the seventh off Nick Kingham.

Chase Anderson (9-7) cruised through the first four innings for Milwaukee but fell apart in the sixth. Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer and Polanco followed with a drive that pulled the Pirates to 6-4.

Jeremy Jeffress worked the ninth for his seventh save.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Kopech pitched six impressive innings for his first major league win and Chicago scored four runs in the third against Detroit.

Kopech (1-0) allowed a run and seven hits in his second career start. The highly touted right-hander was limited to two scoreless innings when it rained in his debut Tuesday against Minnesota. He threw 86 pitches this time, finishing with four strikeouts and no walks.

Daniel Palka homered for Chicago, and Ronny Rodriguez went deep for Detroit.

Jace Fry entered with the bases loaded and retired the final two batters for his third save. The White Sox have won nine of 12.

Jordan Zimmermann (6-6) permitted five runs and eight hits in six innings for the Tigers, who retired Alan Trammell’s No. 3 in a pregame ceremony.

GIANTS 3, RANGERS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Derek Holland pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning to beat his former team as San Francisco topped Texas.

Steven Duggar hit a two-run triple for the Giants off Yovani Gallardo (7-3). Holland, who won 62 games over eight seasons with the Rangers after they drafted him in 2006, notched consecutive victories for the first time this season.

The Giants’ lefty yielded one run and three walks with four strikeouts, then left to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Four days earlier, Holland (7-8) gained national attention after making a racially insensitive joke while appearing on MLB Network alongside Giants massage therapist Haro Ogawa in a bit that was meant to be fun. Holland later apologized for his comment.

Evan Longoria tripled and scored on a passed ball for San Francisco. The Giants won a home series for the first time since taking two of three from the Chicago Cubs in early July.

Elvis Andrus had an RBI double on his 30th birthday for Texas.

Mark Melancon earned his third save.