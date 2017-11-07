Monday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) Josh Gordon has never played an NFL game sober. That has to change if he plans to play in another one.

One day before the Browns wide receiver gets another shot at rebooting his star-crossed career, Gordon revealed in a candid magazine interview that he used drugs or alcohol before every game of his career – pro or college.

Gordon, who was reinstated on a conditional basis by Commissioner Roger Goodell last week after being suspended for nearly three years, told GQ he drank or smoked marijuana before ”every game. Probably every game of my career.”

The former Pro Bowler did the interview before meeting with Goodell in New York. Gordon said he began taking drugs in seventh grade, and he outlined a pregame routine as a pro where he would do shots of alcohol to ”get the motor running.”

Gordon’s shocking admission came as the Browns prepared to welcome him back to their facility on Tuesday. On Monday, executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said the team has had limited contact with Gordon since his reinstatement.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Yankees general manager Brian Cashman decided it ”was time for a new voice and a fresh voice” in New York’s clubhouse, concluding Joe Girardi was not the right manager for a team that has reoriented toward youth.

New York announced Oct. 26 that Girardi was not being offered a new contract, closing out a 10-year run that ended when the Yankees lost Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to Houston, the eventual World Series champion.

”The issue and the concerns were,” Cashman explained, ”ability to fully engage, communicate, connect with the playing personnel. And in saying that there might be a tough hurdle for someone that’s been in that particular position as a manager for 10 years.”

The GM said he doesn’t have a timetable for a decision on a replacement and plans to interview candidates from both inside and outside the organization.

NEW YORK (AP) – Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Lorenzo Cain were among nine free agents who received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams Monday.

Chicago Cubs pitchers Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis also received the offers, as did Tampa Bay pitcher Alex Cobb, Colorado closer Greg Holland, St. Louis pitcher Lance Lynn and Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana.

Players have until Nov. 16 to accept. If they sign with new teams, their old clubs would get an extra draft pick as compensation – possibly a much lower selection than in the past under the rules in baseball’s new labor contract.

A club signing one of the players who didn’t accept would lose a draft selection – no longer a first-round pick – and possibly part of its international bonus pool allocation for 2018-19.

The 166 free agents could start negotiating contracts with all teams starting Monday evening.

NEW YORK (AP) – Bob Bowman, who built Major League Baseball’s digital business into a pair of billion-dollar companies, said he will leave the commissioner’s office when his contract expires next month.

Bowman has been with MLB for 17 years, starting as president and chief executive officer of MLB Advanced Media when it was founded in 2000. He became MLB’s president of business and media, taking over oversight of the MLB Network, in December 2014 during the transition from Commissioner Bud Selig to Rob Manfred, who took over the following month.

BAM created live-streaming technology and used its software to distribute video for other sports and companies.

Baseball split BAM’s non-baseball business into BAMTech, announced in August 2016 that was selling 33 percent of BAMTech to The Walt Disney Co. for $1 billion, then said last August it was selling an additional 42 percent to Disney for $1.58 billion.

AMATEUR SPORTS

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont is now the first state in the United States to recognize ”ultimate” – the game that started as Ultimate Frisbee – as a high school varsity sport.

A committee that oversees high school sports in the state, the Vermont Principals Association, unanimously approved ultimate last week as a varsity sport starting in the spring of 2019.

Ultimate is played on a field slightly smaller than a football field by teams of seven. Players pass a disc down the field until a teammate catches it in the end zone. If the disc is dropped, it is turned over to the other team. The game is widely known as Frisbee but the trademarked toy name is not officially used for the sport.

Bob Johnson, associate executive director for the association, said the sport was sanctioned as an exhibition sport for the last three years and has grown tremendously in Vermont high schools. It attracts students who aren’t drawn to traditional high school sports like soccer, baseball or basketball, he said.