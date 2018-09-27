MLB strikeouts set record for 11th straight year

<p> FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 file photo, New York Yankees' Andrew McCutchen reacts after striking out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, left, heads off the field at Yankee Stadium in New York. The most-heard sound at major league ballparks this year was "Strike three!" Strikeouts will exceed hits over a full season for the first time in major league history. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has set a strikeouts record for the 11th consecutive year — and with four days to spare.

There were 40,196 strikeouts through Wednesday, topping last year’s 40,104 — the first season strikeouts reach 40,000. There were 32,189 in 2007, the last season without a record, and 30,801 in 2003.

This will be the first season in major league history with more strikeouts than hits. There were 40,098 hits through Wednesday.