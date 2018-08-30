MLB partners with Latin American trainers to prevent PED use

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has joined with Latin American trainers to create a program designed to prevent the use of performance-enhancing substances by amateur players.

MLB announced the Trainer Partnership Program on Thursday.

The initiative is voluntary and will start with operations in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. MLB said 46 trainers have already agreed to take part.

Trainers will enroll their players in MLB’s drug-testing program and work together on issues involving amateur baseball in Latin America.

MLB will hold a showcase in the Dominican Republic next month that is open only to players in the participating programs.