MLB Calendar

2019

Jan. 11 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 22 — BBWAA Hall of Fame voting announced.

Jan. 28-Feb. 15 — Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. 6-8 — Owners’ meetings, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 10 — Voluntary reporting date for Oakland pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 11 — Voluntary reporting date for Seattle pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 13 — Voluntary reporting date for other teams’ pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 15 — Voluntary reporting date for other players on Oakland and Seattle.

Feb. 18 — Voluntary reporting date for other teams’ other players.

Feb. 23 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 20-21 — Opening series, Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo.

March 28 — Opening day for other teams, active rosters reduced to 25 players.

April 13-14 — St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, Mexico.

May 4-5 — Houston vs. Los Angeles Angels at Monterrey, Mexico.

June 3 — Amateur draft starts.

June 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

June 29-30 — New York Yankees vs. Boston at London.

July 2 — International amateur signing period opens.

July 9 — All-Star Game at Cleveland.

July 31 — Last day to trade a player without securing waivers.

Aug. 18 — Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 40 players.

Oct. 1-2 — Wild-card games.

November TBA — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 8 — Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 9-12 — Winter meetings, San Diego.