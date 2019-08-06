Minnesota takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (66-48, first in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-42, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (2-5, 6.37 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (10-5, 2.80 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Twins are 35-21 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 219 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the club with 31 homers.

The Braves have gone 34-23 away from home. Atlanta has hit 177 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 27, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. Trevor May earned his fifth victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Chris Martin took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 58 extra base hits and is batting .266. Nelson Cruz is 12-for-28 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 27 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Adam Duvall is 14-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (triceps), Sam Dyson: 10-day IL (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).