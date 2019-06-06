Minnesota faces off against Cleveland in division matchup

Minnesota Twins (40-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (31-30, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (4-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Cleveland and Minnesota will play on Thursday at Progressive Field.

The Indians are 10-13 against AL Central teams. Cleveland is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with 37 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 11-5 against AL Minnesota has hit 114 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 24 extra base hits and is batting .285. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 77 hits and has 32 RBIs. C.J. Cron is 9-for-30 with five doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (knee), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).