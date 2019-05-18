Milwaukee to visit Atlanta Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (27-20, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Milwaukee will square off at SunTrust Park Saturday.

The Braves are 13-11 in home games. Atlanta ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .265 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the club with an average of .312.

The Brewers are 11-12 on the road. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .327, good for first in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with a mark of .419. The Braves won the last meeting 12-8. Max Fried notched his sixth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Atlanta. Jhoulys Chacin registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with nine home runs and has 27 RBIs. Acuna Jr. is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 40 RBIs and is batting .336. Yasmani Grandal is 7-for-29 with a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).