Milone, Mariners to take on Berrios, Twins

Seattle Mariners (28-42, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (44-21, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (8-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Edwin Encarnacion and the Mariners will take on Minnesota at Target Field.

The Twins are 20-9 in home games. Minnesota has slugged .516, good for first in in the MLB. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .582 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Mariners are 15-20 on the road. Seattle has hit 127 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Encarnacion leads the team with 21 homers. The Twins won the last meeting 6-5. Matt Magill earned his second victory and Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Brandon Brennan took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 19 home runs and is batting .272. Nelson Cruz is 7-for-24 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Encarnacion leads the Mariners with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .542. Kyle Seager is 10-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins Injuries: Taylor Rogers: day-to-day (back), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).