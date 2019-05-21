Miami visits Detroit following Alcantara’s solid outing

Miami Marlins (13-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-1, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-3, 2.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tigers are 9-14 in home games. The Detroit pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.02, Spencer Turnbull leads the staff with a mark of 2.40.

The Marlins are 4-14 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.55. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.25 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with three home runs and has six RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 8-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with 13 RBIs and is batting .258. Jon Berti is 6-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .181 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: day-to-day (left oblique strain), Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee).