Miami takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (15-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (8-20, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (3-1, 1.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 5-11 in home games. Miami has slugged .335, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Indians are 8-8 on the road. Cleveland has a collective .213 this season, led by Carlos Santana with an average of .300. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with eight extra base hits and is batting .182. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Santana leads the Indians with 14 RBIs and is batting .300. Francisco Lindor is 7-for-32 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Indians: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.84 ERA

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).