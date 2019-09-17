Miami Marlins to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins (52-98, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-74, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (8-10, 4.13 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (7-4, 3.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Miami will square off on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 38-35 on their home turf. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .253 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .326.

The Marlins are 23-49 in road games. Miami has slugged .367, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a .446 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-5. Yoshihisa Hirano earned his fifth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Tayron Guerrero registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 185 hits and is batting .326. Escobar has 10 hits and is batting .278 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 47 extra base hits and has 78 RBIs. Isan Diaz is 5-for-31 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .168 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).