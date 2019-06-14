Miami hosts Pittsburgh, looks to build on Yamamoto’s strong showing

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-38, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (24-42, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (2-1, 5.05 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jordan Yamamoto. Yamamoto pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Marlins are 12-23 in home games. Miami has slugged .349, last in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .448 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Pirates are 17-20 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .350. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .271. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-34 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 19 home runs and is batting .320. Colin Moran is 7-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .271 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 10-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: day-to-day (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).