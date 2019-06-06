Mets start fast with 2 HRs, Frazier shot in 8th beats SF 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — On an afternoon they put down three timely bunts, the New York Mets had a blast.

Three of them, too.

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, then Todd Frazier took an awkward swing and launched a tiebreaking drive in the eighth that sent the Mets over the San Francisco Giants 7-3 Thursday.

Article continues below ...

Along with his homer, Smith beat the shift with a bunt single to the vacant left side.

“Show them I can do a little bit of everything,” he said.

That’s what the Mets did at the plate — a pair of bunt singles, a sacrifice, a couple hit-and-runs, a steal and slew of pinch-hitters.

Plus, their trio of pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

Pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil singled home the tying run in the seventh, sticking out his bat for a bloop single. He stayed in the game and added an RBI single that capped a four-run eighth.

“Just trying to do everything I could to put the ball in play,” said McNeil, now 6 for 12 since a hamstring strain put him on the injured list. “That was like my D or C swing.”

New York starter Zack Wheeler overcame a long homer by Pablo Sandoval and a shot by Brandon Belt to keep it close into the late innings, allowing three hits through the seventh.

It was 3-all when Pete Alonso opened the Mets eighth with a single off Mark Melancon (2-1). After Michael Conforto grounded into a force play and stole second, Frazier got way out on his front foot as he connected, nearly ending up on one knee.

Initially, Mets manager Mickey Callaway didn’t think the drive would clear the wall in left-center. Instead, he said, he kept shouting “get in the gap! Get in the gap!”

Frazier took a giant hop as he reached first base after his fifth homer of the season and 198th of his career. Adeiny Hechavarria followed with a single and ran through third base coach Gary DiSarcina’s stop sign to easily score on Juan Lagares‘ hit-and-run double.

Seth Lugo (3-0) pitched one inning.

Rosario and Smith got the Mets off to a fast start against rookie Shaun Anderson. This was the third time in franchise history the Mets had opened the first inning with consecutive home runs, most recently by José Reyes and Asdrúbal Cabrera in 2016.

“I kind of just figured that was all they were going to get. Just kind of gathered myself and knew I needed to locate the ball and kind of locked it in after that,” Anderson said.

It had been a much longer time since the Giants had given up back-to-back homers to lead off the first — it was Aug. 3, 1994, at Candlestick Park when Bud Black served them up to Cincinnati’s Jacob Brumfield and Bret Boone.

Both Rosario and Smith got taken out for pinch-hitters in the seventh when the Mets scored a run to make it 3-all.

A leadoff walk to Lagares finished Anderson. A single by Tomas Nido off Reyes Moronta set up a sacrifice by pinch-hitter Carlos Gómez, and McNeil singled.

“It’s just buzzard luck that inning that changed things,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

The Mets have homered in a team-record 13 straight games at Citi Field.

FLASHY

Lagares, a 2014 Gold Glove winner, made a leaping catch to rob Steven Duggar of extra bases in the third. Lagares banged into the wall for the grab, leaving the padded panels askew. Lagares also had a bunt single.

LONG AND SHORT

Smith became the third Mets player with a home run and bunt hit in the same game this season. McNeil and Brandon Nimmo also have done it, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

“The home runs are fun,” Smith said. “But if they’re going to give you a hit, take it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 2B Robinson Canó wasn’t available a day after tweaking his left quadriceps. Callaway said Canó was feeling OK and would be evaluated Friday. The 36-year-old Canó was activated from the injured list Wednesday after being out since May 22 because of a strained left quadriceps, and limped off in the four innings Thursday with tightness in his quad.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-6, 8.08 ERA) pitches at home against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (5-0, 3.20). In his last start, Pomeranz was tagged by Baltimore for eight runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.49) starts at home against Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-4, 5.33). DeGrom exited his last game with a hip cramp in the seventh inning. The NL Cy Young Award winner is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in six starts vs. Colorado.