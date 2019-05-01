Mets put reliever Jeurys Familia on IL with sore shoulder

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling reliever Jeurys Familia has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Mets because of a sore right shoulder.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway says Familia informed the team his shoulder was bothering him Wednesday morning, one day after he coughed up a two-run lead in the ninth inning against Cincinnati. He had an MRI that came back “fairly clean,” according to Callaway, and was given a cortisone injection.

To replace Familia in their leaky bullpen, the Mets called up left-hander Ryan O’Rourke from Triple-A Syracuse.

Familia has been one of the biggest flops on a disappointing New York pitching staff early this season. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 6.28 ERA in 14 appearances after signing a $30 million, three-year contract to rejoin the Mets as a free agent last December. Working in a setup role, the former All-Star closer has walked 13 batters in 14 1/3 innings.