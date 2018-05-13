Mets-Phillies postponed by rain after 1-hour delay.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Phillies manager Gabe Kapler hasn’t lost faith in closer Hector Neris, even after the right-hander blew his second save of the week by surrendering two ninth-inning home runs to the New York Mets‘ Michael Conforto and Devin Mesoraco.

”We have some pitching meetings about how we can help him be at his best and how we are managing our bullpen going forward,” Kapler said before the Phillies-Mets game was postponed on Saturday night following a one-hour delay. ”Not much has changed. We’re going to use our best pitcher for any given moment of the game.”

Neris was not scheduled to be available on Saturday because he had pitched in three of the Phillies’ previous four games, including Friday’s defeat.

”If at any point, he is the best guy to get the three outs in the ninth inning, he will have that opportunity to do so,” Kapler said.

Neris is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA and eight saves in 11 opportunities this season.

The postponed game will be made up in Philadelphia on Aug. 16 as a part of a single-admission doubleheader that will start at 4:05 p.m. It will be part of a five-game in four-day series that will include the teams playing on Sunday, Aug. 19 in Williamsport for the Little League Classic.

The Phillies’ grounds crew placed the tarp on the field at Citizens Bank Park a few minutes after the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start time but before a pitch had been thrown because of the foreboding forecast. Thirty minutes later, a heavy line of thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Noah Syndergaard, scheduled to start for the Mets, will now pitch at home against Toronto on Tuesday. New York’s Jacob deGrom will make his scheduled start in the series finale against the Phillies on Sunday.

Aaron Nola is also expected to start as scheduled for Philadelphia.

Weather conditions are expected to be dicey for the finale with showers in the forecast.

It is the second postponement between the two teams this year. The April 2 game at Citi Field was postponed to July 9 because of cold and wet conditions in New York.

MEET THE BABY METS

Two Mets players welcomed new additions to their family this weekend. David Wright – who is on the 60-day disabled list – and his wife Molly welcome daughter Madison on Friday. Also on Friday afternoon, outfielder Jay Bruce and his wife Hannah welcomed their second child, Maxwell.

INJURY REPORT

PHILLIES: LHP Adam Morgan was able to throw off flat ground on Saturday, just five days after being placed on the disabled list due to a back strain. Manager Gabe Kapler Morgan would not be eligible to come off the disabled list until later next week when the Phillies are in St. Louis. . RHP Victor Arano is scheduled to pitch at Double A Reading on Monday for 20 pitches. Arano has been on the disabled list since April 29 with a right rotator cuff strain.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP deGrom (3-0, 1.87) will make his first start since leaving his outing on May 2 against Atlanta after the fourth inning with a hyperextended right elbow. DeGrom has a scoreless streak of 18 1/3 innings – the longest in the majors. He is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four road starts this season.

Phillies: RHP Nola (5-1, 2.05 ERA) has blossomed into one of the best starters in the National League and was scheduled to make the start despite Saturday night’s rainout. Nola allowed only one run and five hits while striking out 12 in seven innings in his last start Tuesday night against San Francisco.

