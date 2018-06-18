Mets hope to provide support for deGrom vs. Rockies

DENVER — Jacob deGrom will start for the New York Mets, hoping the offensive life his teammates have shown will help him end his agonizing misfortune.

Colorado Rockies left-hander Tyler Anderson (4-1 4.48 ERA) will oppose de Grom (4-2, 1.55) in the opener of a four-game series at Coors Field.

The Mets scored four runs in the ninth inning Sunday to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3, giving New York (30-38) consecutive victories for the first time since it won four straight games from May 18 to May 21. They scored on a two-strike double by Jose Bautista, a two-run homer by Brandon Nimmo and a solo homer by Asdrubal Cabrera.

“We’ve been waiting for a big hit to happen,” Nimmo said. “I don’t know what it means for the future, but for right now, to get two wins in a row against a good D-backs team, that’s awesome.”

Nimmo’s homer gave the Mets only their sixth win in 25 games since May 21.

Meanwhile, Rockies closer Wade Davis gave up four runs in the ninth inning Sunday and threw 38 pitches in one-third of an inning as the Rockies (34-37) fell 13-12 to the Texas Rangers. The meltdown finished a 2-4 road trip and the Rockies slipped three games below .500 for the first time this season.

The Rockies have lost 12 of their past 16 games, and Sunday’s defeat marked the 21st time — the most in the National League — the Rockies lost after having a lead. Their bullpen has a 5.49 ERA, the highest in the NL.

“It’s tough. There is no way around that,” Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said after the loss on Sunday. “You never want to lose games, obviously, late like that. It’s just one of those weird stretches right now. We are very confident in our guys, but it’s tough to put words to it.”

The Rockies have lost seven straight games at Coors Field where they play their next seven games against the Mets and the Miami Marlins. Their record there is 11-19.

The series against the Rockies will conclude a 10-game road trip for the Mets, who dropped the first four games before the back-to-back wins at Arizona.

The ace right-hander has the lowest ERA in the majors and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 straight starts. During that span, he has a 0.87 ERA (six earned runs, 62 1/3 innings) with 83 strikeouts and 17 walks, but the Mets are 2-8.

In his last start Wednesday at Atlanta, de Grom gave up one run in seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. It was his sixth straight start of at least seven innings in which he allowed two or fewer earned runs.

After the loss to the Braves, Mets third baseman Todd Frazier said, “For us not to put up any runs for him again, I told him I was sorry. I don’t know what else to tell him.”

DeGrom is the first pitcher since Randy Johnson of the 1999 Diamondbacks with five consecutive starts of seven innings or more with two or fewer runs allowed without his team coming away with a win.

De Grom is 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA in five starts against the Rockies and 0-0 with a 4.26 ERA in one start at Coors Field.

Anderson has thrown seven innings in each of his past two starts — both on the road, including a 7-2 win on Wednesday at Philadelphia, where he gave up six hits and one run and broke a string of four straight no-decisions.

Anderson is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in one start against the Mets.

The Rockies are 7-7 in starts by Anderson, who is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA in five starts at Coors Field this year and 9-6 with a 3.73 ERA in 25 games (24 starts) there.