Mets hire DiSarcina, Eiland, Amaro Jr as coaches

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Mets have filled out their coaching staff, adding Gary DiSarcina, Dave Eiland and Ruben Amaro Jr. to the team.

The Mets made the announcement Wednesday.

DiSarcina will become the bench coach for new manager Mickey Callaway. DiSarcina was Boston’s bench coach last season.

Eiland was hired as the pitching coach. He held the same position for World Series champion teams in Kansas City in 2015 and the New York Yankees in 2009.

Amaro will become the first base coach and outfield instructor. He was the first base coach in Boston for the past two years. He previously was the general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pat Roessler was promoted from assistant hitting coach to hitting coach and Glenn Sherlock will be back as the third base coach and catching instructor.

Ricky Bones returns as the bullpen coach and Tom Slater was hired as the assistant hitting coach. Slater coached in the Yankees’ minor league system the past nine years.