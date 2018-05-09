Mets get catcher Mesoraco from Reds, then lose to them 7-2

CINCINNATI (AP) Still wearing his Reds socks, catcher Devin Mesoraco headed for the other clubhouse shortly before the first pitch, giving the Mets someone to help at their neediest position.

Then he watched New York lose to his former team.

Eugenio Suarez drove in four runs as Cincinnati pulled away to a 7-2 victory Tuesday night, one that started with a stunning trade.

Article continues below ...

The Mets sent former ace Matt Harvey to the Reds – he’ll join them in Los Angeles on Thursday for the start of a series against the Dodgers – and had Mesoraco on their bench for the first pitch. He pinch hit in the ninth and took a called third strike as the Mets lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Mesoraco was getting ready to warm up for the game when he got the news that it was time to head to the other clubhouse, where attendants were beginning to sew his name onto the back of a Mets jersey.

”Just kind of surreal,” Mesoraco said. ”A whirlwind. A lot happened in 15 minutes.”

Then another game got away from the slumping Mets.

Suarez had a bases-loaded single and an RBI double off left-hander Jason Vargas (0-3). He added another RBI single in the seventh, and Scooter Gennett had a two-run homer off Hansel Robles.

Luis Castillo (2-4) retired the first 14 Mets before Amed Rosario singled. Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer in the sixth – the ball bounced off the yellow padding atop the left field wall.

Amir Garrett walked Adrian Gonzalez with the bases loaded in the sixth, but fanned Brandon Nimmo to end the Mets’ best chance to pull even. New York was blanked three times while losing all six games on a homestand last week.

The Reds are 9-27 and trying to fix the rotation that has been at the root of their problems, which made them interested in trading for Harvey. They gave up a player who has been part of their core.

”He’s a class act,” interim manager Jim Riggleman said . ”A lot of people got to know him in his 10 years here. This was an emotional day for the team and for a lot of staff members.”

Vargas had another rough time as he works back from hand surgery, giving up four runs in four innings. Vargas broke the hamate bone in his right hand and had surgery to remove it on March 20. In three starts spanning 12 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 19 runs, 26 hits and five homers.

”When you do that, you feel you let those guys down,” Vargas said.

MORE METS MOVES

RH Corey Oswalt was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and LH P.J. Conlon was optioned a day after his major league debut. Oswalt pitched in one game for the Mets last month, allowing two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

ANOTHER REDS CATCHER

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench led the crowd of 14,804 in singing ”Take Me Out To The Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch.

RIGGLEMAN’S RECORD

The Reds are 6-12 since Riggleman took over as interim manager on April 19 when Bryan Price was fired after a 3-15 start.

NUMBER EXCHANGE

Mesoraco got No. 29 with the Mets. He wore 39 with Cincinnati.

TWEETERS AND WOOFERS

Fans brought more than 350 dogs for one of the Reds’ annual Bark in the Park promotions. Some dogs barked steadily through the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 3B Todd Frazier went on the 10-day DL with a sore left hamstring to open a spot for Mesoraco. He was originally out of the lineup. … Robles left the game in the seventh after twisting his right knee while trying to field a bunt.

Reds: RH Michael Lorenzen will pitch one inning in a game at the Reds’ spring training complex on Thursday. He’s been sidelined since March by a strained pitching shoulder.

UP NEXT

Mets: Zack Wheeler (2-2) is coming off one of his worst outings. He tied his career high by allowing eight runs in six innings of an 8-7 loss to the Rockies last Friday.

Reds: Sal Romano (2-3) is 1-0 in two career starts against the Mets, allowing five runs and 14 hits in 11 innings with 11 strikeouts.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball