Mets face Washington, aim to build on Syndergaard’s solid performance

New York Mets (20-20, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-25, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Wilmer Font (1-0, 5.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets have gone 14-8 against division opponents. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .432. The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Noah Syndergaard earned his third victory and Wilson Ramos went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Jeremy Hellickson took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 45 hits and is batting .274. Anthony Rendon is 5-for-25 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Washington.

McNeil leads the Mets with 50 hits and is batting .352. Pete Alonso is 8-for-38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Howie Kendrick: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).