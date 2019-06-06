Cano out of Mets lineup day after tweaking injured quad

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Cano didn’t play for the New York Mets a day after tweaking his left quadriceps.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Cano wasn’t available during Thursday’s 7-3 win over San Francisco. Callaway said Cano would be evaluated Friday.

The 36-year-old Cano came off the injured list Wednesday. He’d been out since May 22 because of a strained left quadriceps.

Cano exited after four innings, limping off the field with tightness in his quad.

Cano is hitting .238 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.