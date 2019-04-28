Mets’ Canó hit by pitch, called for strike, leaves game

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are concerned about second baseman Robinson Canó, even after X-rays came back negative on his injured left hand Sunday.

Canó was hit by a pitch from Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez while failing to check his swing in the first inning of a 5-2 victory.

The left-handed hitting Canó began to offer at a fastball and fell open toward first base as the pitch headed toward his chest. It connected with the outside of his left hand, and Canó staggered out of the box and slammed his helmet before leaving.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Canó will get an MRI on Monday when the swelling has reduced. The Mets are worried about the small bones in that part of the hand and want to play it safe with the veteran infielder.

“We’re still a little concerned,” Callaway said. “The X-rays looked fine. Just who it is, where it is, I think we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can and dig deeper.”

Canó was ruled to have swung at the pitch by plate umpire Todd Tichenor. It’s the second time this season Canó has been struck by a pitch while called for a swinging strike.

New York entered the day tied with the Chicago Cubs with a major league-leading 17 hit batsmen.

“When you have really good hitters, you have to pitch in,” Callaway said. “So I get it from the opposing side but you still don’t want your guys getting hit. It’s not a comfortable feeling and it’s something that is unfortunate but you have to go up there and dig in there and stay in there.”

He was replaced by Juan Lagares with the count 0-1.