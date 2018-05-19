Mets beat Diamondbacks 3-1 behind deGrom, Conforto

NEW YORK (AP) Healthy, fresh and on top of his game, Jacob deGrom simply overpowered an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that’s been scuffling all month.

The right-hander matched a career high with 13 strikeouts , Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and the New York Mets beat the Diamondbacks 3-1 on Friday night.

”He had everything working and he was just lights out,” Conforto said.

Wilmer Flores drove in one run and scored another to help the Mets win a series opener between struggling teams. Both bolted to fast starts this season before sputtering lately.

After an abbreviated outing last weekend in his return from the disabled list, deGrom (4-0) threw seven dominant innings this time. He’s won his first four decisions for the first time in his career.

”He was awesome,” catcher Devin Mesoraco said. ”He’s got so many weapons. They can’t really look for one thing. He had them all going today.”

DeGrom’s career-best scoreless streak of 24 1/3 innings was snapped when Jake Lamb, just back from a shoulder injury, hit an RBI double in the sixth. Lamb was thrown out stretching at third for the second out of the inning.

Slumping slugger Paul Goldschmidt fanned all four times up. Three came against deGrom, who permitted six hits and walked none while lowering his ERA to 1.75.

The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year missed a turn with a hyperextended right elbow before returning Sunday in Philadelphia, only to be removed as a precaution after it took him 45 pitches to get through the first inning.

”I was a little worried that he would tire out, just because he’s had such a crazy schedule,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. ”I was hesitant to put him back out there (in the seventh), but he really wanted it so we let him go back out and he did a great job.”

Robert Gsellman worked a perfect eighth and Jeurys Familia struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save in 15 tries.

It was the third time deGrom has whiffed 13 in a regular-season game. He also did it during the 2015 playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

”His fastball was exploding out of his hand,” Arizona’s Daniel Descalso said.

Conforto, who had four singles to equal his career high for hits, raised his batting average 31 points to .231.

He had a two-out RBI single in the first inning and another in the fifth. Both came off starter Zack Godley (4-3), who allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings.

”I felt good. It’s kind of been a process at the plate,” Conforto said. ”I was able to be in a situation where I could drive some guys in. Hopefully it gets us rolling.”

Flores had an RBI groundout in the first after a costly error by Descalso at second base. Flores also doubled and scored in the fifth.

Arizona, which still leads the NL West, opened a three-city road trip with its eighth loss in nine games.

”I feel like we’re a better offensive team than we’ve been showing,” manager Torey Lovullo said. ”At some point, it’s going to turn.”

K CORNER

It was deGrom’s 24th career double-digit strikeout game and third this season. The previous Mets pitcher with 13 strikeouts and no walks in a game was Chris Capuano in August 2011 against Atlanta. The last right-hander was David Cone in 1991 vs. San Diego. ”I felt comfortable throwing any pitch in any count tonight, and had some good plays made behind me,” deGrom said.

DOWN ON THE FARM

The Mets signed infielder Christian Colon and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera to minor league contracts. Both will report to Triple-A Las Vegas. Colon got the go-ahead pinch hit for Kansas City against the Mets in extra innings during the 2015 World Series clincher.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: On a throw from right field, Steven Souza Jr. aggravated the right pectoral injury he sustained during spring training that kept him out until May 3. ”It’s way better than that,” Souza said. ”The first one was painful and I could barely move. But this one’s just a little bit different.” He was replaced by Chris Owings in the sixth and will have an MRI on Saturday. ”Just frustrating, obviously,” Souza said. ”Just kind of flared up again.” … RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) made his second start at extended spring training Thursday, allowing two runs and two hits with seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. He threw 63 pitches. His next step is to get up to about 75 pitches and five innings at extended spring, Lovullo said. … LHP Robbie Ray (strained right oblique) played catch from 90 feet. … RHP Randall Delgado (strained left oblique) threw a bullpen. … RHP Braden Shipley (right elbow inflammation) was activated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Reno.

Mets: CF Juan Lagares, a 2014 Gold Glove winner, is expected to miss the rest of the season because of an injury to the big toe on his left foot. Lagares is tentatively scheduled for surgery next week. … 3B Todd Frazier was eligible to come off the DL, but is day to day with his strained left hamstring. ”I think initially we were hoping that he would maybe be playing in a rehab game today, but he just isn’t there,” Callaway said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Patrick Corbin (4-1, 2.53 ERA) pitches Saturday night against LHP Steven Matz (1-3, 3.86).

—

