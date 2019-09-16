Matz expected to start for the Mets against Rockies

New York Mets (77-72, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (10-8, 3.84 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (9-10, 6.87 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The Rockies are 39-36 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .456, good for third in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .593 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 40 home runs.

The Mets are 34-41 in road games. New York is slugging .439 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .578.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 116 RBIs and is batting .313. Ryan McMahon is 6-for-29 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Alonso leads the Mets with 77 extra base hits and is batting .261. Todd Frazier is 7-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).