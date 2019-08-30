Marlins visit the Nationals following Dugger’s solid outing

Miami Marlins (48-85, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (74-58, second in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 4.97 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (8-6, 3.81 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -246; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Robert Dugger. Dugger pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Nationals are 31-24 against NL East teams. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the club with an average of .329.

The Marlins are 20-43 against NL East Division teams. Miami has hit 115 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Starlin Castro leads the team with 14, averaging one every 37.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 148 hits and has 104 RBIs. Asdrubal Cabrera is 10-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Castro leads the Marlins with 137 hits and is batting .261. Jorge Alfaro has 13 hits and is batting .433 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .322 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 49 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Adam Eaton: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).