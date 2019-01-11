Marlins, Realmuto avoid arbitration with $5.9 million deal

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins avoided arbitration with J.T. Realmuto by agreeing to a $5.9 million deal with the All-Star catcher, who has been mentioned in numerous trade scenarios this offseason.

Realmuto hit .277 with 21 homers and 74 RBIS last season, when he made $2.9 million.

The deal reached Friday includes bonuses of $50,000 each for All-Star selection, Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award.

The 27-year-old made his first All-Star team and won his first Silver Slugger Award in 2018.